Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire will welcome one of the most highly rated acoustic duos in the country for three shows in rural venues this month.

Adam Bulley and Chas MacKenzie, formerly known as Wingin’ It, will bring their energy-fuelled array of acoustic music to Neston, Alsager and Kelsall.

The pair will first play in Neston Library on Thursday, April 20 at 7.30pm, followed by gigs at Alsager Library on Friday, April 21 and Kelsall Community Centre on Saturday, April 22, both starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets for the shows, which are suitable for all ages, can be booked directly from the venues by calling 0151 337 4670 for Neston, 01270 375 325 for Alsager and 01829 751031 for Kelsall.

Alternatively, tickets for the Neston and Alsager dates can also be purchased online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/cheshireruraltouringarts .

Adam Bulley and Chas MacKenzie weave effortlessly between bluegrass, gypsy jazz, folk and even pop.

Originally performing under the name of Wingin’ It, the duo won a coveted Danny Kyle Award at Celtic Connections in 2007 and have performed on some of the biggest stages in the UK, alongside some of the world’s greatest musicians.

In 2013 the duo released their debut album For the Many and most recently they were asked to support the legendary guitarist Larry Carlton at Celtic Connections in 2016.

The upcoming shows form part of Cheshire Rural Touring Arts’ (CRTA) spring season of touring, taking professional arts events to village halls and libraries across the county.

Adam said: “We’re really looking forward to coming back to Cheshire. We’ve always tried to play a wide range of musical styles when we perform, making sure we’re having fun on stage - after all that’s what it’s all about!

“The rural touring venues are always our favourite gigs of the year as we love to play in smaller communities, meeting lots of new people in the process. We’ve been lucky to perform in Cheshire on a number of occasions and delighted to come back again.”

To find out more about the show and to see the full CRTA spring season visit www.cheshireruraltouringarts.co.uk . For further information contact CRTA on 01244 972835 or email CRTA@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk.