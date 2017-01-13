Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's time to delve back into the archives for another look at Chester nightlife in years gone by.

We had you reminiscing about the city's lost pubs last week, but now the focus falls on the clubs and restaurants which were once popular destinations for revellers and diners.

The pictures are from the Chester History and Heritage Centre and we hope they will bring the memories flooding back.

Along with well-known haunts like Quaintways and Cinderella Rockerfellas, there are a few more obscure nightspots which you may have completely forgotten about, plus some wonderful restaurants like The Great American Disaster which served up US-themed food in the 1970s and 80s.

Some have long since been demolished, others have been transformed into shops, while some are still popular nightspots – trading under a different name.

Take a look through our gallery here and see how many you remember:

