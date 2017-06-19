Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Breathe Out Theatre has joined forces with Weaver Hall Museum and Workhouse to stage the first performances of its new historical drama Dark Satanic, which has received funding from Arts Council England.

Written by award-winning north-west playwright Rob Johnston and performed by Emma Romy-Jones, Dark Satanic is set during the Industrial Revolution and tells the story of a farmer’s wife in the north of England who is left to tend a small farm alone when her husband goes to seek factory work in Manchester.

This one-woman drama explores the challenges faced by working women during the rapid industrialisation of the world in early 19th century England, celebrating the achievement of women throughout history as they have successfully navigated a world run mostly by men.

Cllr Louise Gittins, cabinet member for communities and wellbeing, said: “We are very excited that Weaver Hall has been chosen by Breathe Out Theatre as the first venue on their national tour. Weaver Hall offers a great range of activities and events for the local community and this free event should attract new audiences to the museum.”

Breathe Out Theatre is a Manchester-based company producing new writing for the stage, often in non-theatre spaces and for audiences who may not regularly visit the theatre.

Rob Johnston from Breathe Out Theatre said: “Weaver Hall is the perfect setting for a play that explores the challenges faced by a woman left on her own to work a farm in the north of England during the Industrial Revolution.”

The performances will be held on Saturday 24 June at Weaver Hall Museum and Workhouse, Northwich. Performances will take place at 1.30pm - 2.30pm and 3.30pm - 4.30pm.

Places are free but please phone 01606 271640 or email weaverhalladmin@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk to book your free tickets. The museum will be open from 1pm for visitors and is offering audience members a special “buy one get one free” ticket offer on museum admissions on the performance day.