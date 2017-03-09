Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester’s aspiring singers are invited to take their first step towards stardom next week.

Popular talent search show The Voice is hosting an open mic night at Alexander’s Live in Rufus Court.

It is part of a nationwide search for skilled performers to appear on next year’s series of the BBC programme.

A spokesperson for The Voice said: “Next year’s series of The Voice UK is on the look out for anyone who thinks they have what it takes to be the new vocal superstar.

“The nationwide search to find 2018’s unique singing talent has begun, with talent scouts visiting open mic nights around the country.

"They will be chatting and answering questions to those interested."

The event will take place on Wednesday, March 15, from 3pm to 5pm.

Under 18s are permitted only if accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

The spokesperson added: "Singers interested in attending one of the open mic nights for The Voice will need to check out details on the Voice website.

"This will include arrival times, address and whether booking a slot in advance is needed or if simply turning up on the night will do."

The current coaches for The Voice UK televised auditions are will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson and Gavin Rossdale.

The overall winning act receives £100,000 and a record deal with Universal Republic.

Chester busker Jenny Jones, 18, performed Dangerous Woman by Ariana Grande on the TV show in January.

Unfortunately she did not make it further but she plans to apply again to appear on the programme next year.