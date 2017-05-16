Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester catering company hope their one-day pop up restaurant will offer ‘something new’ to the city’s foodies.

For one night only this July, the team from The Cheshire Dining Experience will be showcasing their food, and that of other local businesses, at The Flower Cup café on Watergate Row – and they promise that all the food on the menu will have travelled no further than 10 miles.

The idea is to support local independent businesses in Chester and the surrounding areas, giving something different to customers who have grown tired of the recent influx of chain restaurants the city has seen in the past few years.

Andrew Lowe-Smith, one of the company’s directors, told The Chronicle that having already worked closely with local food and drink producers they felt the time was right to challenge themselves.

“Our company moved into our new premises this year and after a big refurbishment we totally landscaped our garden area to turn it into a working garden to grow produce that we use in our outside catering events,” he explained.

“Having planted seasonal produce, this will be ready for the summer season and we wanted to create an event where we can showcase it.

"As we are an events company, we are basically closed off to the public for the events we do but we have already done some successful pop-up nights and we wanted to create a run of seasonal events where we can show off the produce we grow, as well as produce available locally and then hold these evenings it in hidden gems that are independently run across Cheshire.

“The Flower Cup seemed like the perfect place to hold it, being a beautiful and quirky florist/cafe,” added Andrew.

And Andrew also thinks the importance of using locally sourced food should not be underestimated.

“It is easy for chefs to depend on things like chocolate and ingredients like this, but we take it for granted that we live in an age where we have easy access to anything we want. Chefs and cooks seem to ignore the land around and miss out on the fantastic food available locally to us,” he said.

“Using this as a brief, we decided that the menu and the components on it would come from no further than 10 miles from the diner's plate on the evening. Doing four courses is challenging but very rewarding knowing that we are using ingredients that comes from our immediate community.

“With all the chain restaurants that populate the city and the produce that is shipped from all over the world, why not choose to eat the food from your city?

"We are a family run company built on passion for good cooking and good service.

"We live and work in Chester and we love it.

"Being able to offer the residents of Chester and Cheshire the opportunity to eat food only using producers from Chester and hosting it at amazing independent venues that Chester should be celebrated for - it makes it all feel very special,” he added.

The pop up restaurant will be held at The Flower Cup on Thursday, July 13. Attendees are allowed to bring their own booze.

Tickets cost £35 each and are available from The Flower Cup or at www.thecheshirediningexperience.co.uk.