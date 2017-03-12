Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An amateur dramatics group will present Philip Pullman’s much-loved Grimm Tales later this month.

Performances by Frodsham Players will take place on Tuesday, March 28, to Friday, March 31, at 7.30 pm in St Laurence Church in Frodsham.

Philip Pullman, internationally famed for the fantasy trilogy His Dark Materials, has skilfully retold a number of folk stories collected 200 years ago by the Brothers Grimm.

Many of us have childhood memories of such timeless stories as Red Riding Hood and Hansel and Gretel, but the Grimm brothers recorded over 200 tales,

and Philip Pullman, with an eye for the weird and wonderful, includes tales of magical cabbages that turn men into donkeys, a selfish girl rewarded by constantly coughing up slimy toads and Hans, a remarkable hedgehog who herds pigs in the dark Germanic forest while playing the bagpipes most beautifully.

Prepare to be astonished and amused as you enter the deliciously twisted Grimm universe – a delight for children and adults – recreated before your eyes in the atmospheric nave of this ancient Norman church.

Tickets, priced at £8 for adults and £6 for under-16s or those in full-time education, may be booked online from www.frodshamplayers.com or by telephone at 07754 455809 or in person at Dandelion, Church Street, Frodsham.