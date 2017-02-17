Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Eighties film-maker John Hughes meets William Shakespeare in a production being staged by a University of Chester theatre group.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream will be performed by the Chester University Thespian Society (CUTS) on March 16, 17 and 18 in the Beswick Building Theatre, at the Parkgate Road campus.

The late John Hughes created some of the most iconic movies of the 1980s and 1990s, such as The Breakfast Club, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and Home Alone. His unique style appealed to all groups and many of his movies are still household names, much like the works of William Shakespeare.

Bjorn Ephgrave, a third year creative writing with English Literature student, from CUTS, said: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream was written around 420 years ago, but still has the power to charm and enchant. Watch as young lovers and am-dram enthusiasts of the most rustic kind are manipulated with ruthless enjoyment by the fairies who dwell in the forest.

“There are four separate plots, weaving together love, hate, hope and trickery; a badly enacted tragedy – told as a ‘lamentable comedy’ and a marriage presented, with shrewd accuracy, as a battle of wills and wits.

“There is the full range of class: from duke to ‘rude mechanical’ and everyone in between. Shakespeare’s words come to life when freed from the page, and his sharply rendered personalities sizzle off the stage.

“The players of CUTS extend a warm invitation to one and all: students; staff; residents; pensioners; children and laypeople – come and see one of Shakespeare’s most magical comedies brought to life. Meet the cast and crew, make friends and leave with fond and delighted memories. There will even be refreshments!”

All proceeds from the performances will be given to the charity Mind, supporting people with mental health issues.

Doors open 7pm, show starts 7.30pm. Tickets are priced £5 adults, £3 students and concessions.