Storyhouse’s inaugural Christmas show The Secret Seven has launched a unique collaboration between the arts centre and the University of Chester.

The new partnership provides an exciting opportunity within the MA Drama Programme offered by the university’s Department of Performing Arts, offering students the chance to gain acting experience in Storyhouse’s home produced shows in the summer and Christmas time as well as at the award-winning Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre.

The Secret Seven launches the collaboration with three acting students - Evangeline Hartley, Alexandra Deane and Thomas Martin - each performing in the first ever stage adaptation of Enid Blyton’s story of child detectives.

Alex Clifton, artistic director of Storyhouse, said: “We are very proud of this partnership. We have three incredibly talented students from the course who are completing what is a very skilled, energetic and hardworking cast. Every one of us is very excited to share the show with an audience.”

Evangeline Hartley, who plays Goldie, said: “I have found working with Storyhouse truly inspirational. This is a brilliant way to collaborate academic theory with professional practice.”

Thomas Martin, who plays the greengrocer, said: “When I first heard about this opportunity it sounded too good to be true. It’s an incredible chance to grow as an artist. I’m very excited to get The Secret Seven up and running, and I can’t wait to engage with the local community over the next year.”

Professor Darren Sproston, director of the School of Arts and Media at the University of Chester, said: “What a wonderful opportunity for three of our MA students to be able to take to the professional stage in such an exciting production. To say they were part of Storyhouse’s inaugural Christmas show is a great coup for their CVs.

“This is just one of the ways that Storyhouse and the university’s Department of Performing Arts are capitalising on the synergies which exist between our two organisations, resulting in a range of really exciting ventures.

“This production emphasises how our MA in drama brings together practice and academia to offer our students a unique educational experience. We wish the company the very best of luck with the production.”

The Secret Seven opens on December 1 at Storyhouse and has been written for the stage by the playwright Glyn Maxwell. To find out more and book visit storyhouse.com.