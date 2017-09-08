Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tip Top Productions have announced open auditions for the roles of dancers in their forthcoming production of Cinderella, their Christmas pantomime.

Cinderella is to be staged at The Forum Studio Theatre in Chester throughout December 2017 and into January 2018.

Director Steve Davies and choreographer Rhian Underwood are holding open auditions for dancers aged between 9 and 16 as well as older dancers age 16+ to form three teams who will perform alongside the professional cast throughout the run of this year’s pantomime.

The potential dancers should be over the age of nine by November 1, be available for every rehearsal on Sundays from September 10 onwards and to perform at all performances. In reality they will only perform in one in three performances but some of these will be during school time so they will be required to take absence from school. A performance rota will be created after casting. The casting of under 16s will be subject to the successful licensing by the local authority.

The audition will take place on Sunday, September 10, at 2pm at The Forum Studio Theatre. There is no need to prepare anything in advance as children will be taught a short routine on the day. Dancers are also asked to take tap shoes as all dancers will be required to tap.

The pantomime is Tip Top’s ninth annual pantomime at the city centre venue and third year with a professional cast. Tickets are already selling extremely well as the pantomime is very popular with younger children and first-time theatre-goers.

Full details about Cinderella and all Tip Top Productions can be found at www.chestertheatre.co.uk .