Members of a Chester-based theatre company are hoping their latest production will be “out of this world” as they prepare to stage a much loved rock ‘n’ roll musical.

Tip Top Productions, based at the Forum Studio Theatre in Chester, are preparing for their annual summer visit over the border with rehearsals in full swing for the smash hit musical Return To The Forbidden Planet by Bob Carlton which will be staged at Theatr Clwyd in Mold from September 13-16 at 7.30pm with a matinee performance at 2.30pm on Saturday, September 16.

The show is packed with well known songs of the 50s and 60s including Great Balls of Fire, Good Vibrations, Shake, Rattle and Roll, Only The Lonely and All Shook Up plus many more and will be directed by Peter Swingler OBE with musical direction by Tim Jones and choreography by Pam Evans-Hughes.

Loosely based on the cult 1956 science fiction film Forbidden Planet and William Shakespeare’s The Tempest, Return To The Forbidden Planet has been described as “Shakespeare’s forgotten rock and roll masterpiece” and won the Olivier award for Best Musical in 1989 beating the likes of Miss Saigon among others to the coveted award.

Mr Swingler said: “We’ve had a ball in rehearsals and the cast can’t wait to hit the stage. We always look forward to bringing our large scale musicals to Theatr Clwyd, it is such a great venue and I know that our audiences at Mold will be in for an absolute treat.”

Taking on the role of Captain Tempest is newcomer Peter Griffin. Peter has previously acted with Chester Little Theatre, most recently appearing in their production of Theft by Rising Damp writer Eric Chappell but is no stranger to performing live on stage having been part of Ash Before Oak, a band best known for the hit single A Girl Like You.

He has toured internationally with the group, taking the band’s music to Canada and Italy. Peter recently took up teaching full time and is currently lead practitioner of English at a school in St Helens.

Show times and booking information for Return To the Forbidden Planet can be found at www.theatrclwyd.com/en/whats-on/return-forbidden-planet/ where tickets can be booked online. Alternatively, contact the Theatr Clwyd box office on 01352 701521.