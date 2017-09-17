Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A well-known theatre company will be able to offer more places to young people wanting to take part in theatre-making this autumn thanks to a generous donation of £1,000.

Theatre in the Quarter is delighted with the support it has received from the Rotary Club of Saughall after artistic director Matt Baker was invited to talk about the impact his organisation has on the lives of young people.

Current chair of the Rotary Club Denise Harding said: “It was great to see Matt Baker and everyone enjoyed his presentation and enthusiasm.

“We soon came to understand the impact that Theatre in the Quarter has on the lives of children and young people, and this made such an impression on us.

“As a result, we were pleased to offer £1000. The decision was unanimous.”

The organisation returns with an exciting programme of opportunities for young people this autumn.

Following a record year of involving young people in creative theatre making, Theatre in the Quarter will once again be opening their doors to anyone who wants the opportunity to create worlds of theatre with music and meet lots of new friends from across the city.

Theatre in the Quarter will be running three programmes this autumn: Jigsaw for seven to 12-year-olds; Quartz for city teenagers; and Rewind for children who go to school in Blacon .

Artistic director of Theatre in the Quarter Matt Baker said: “Whether you are a nine-year-old wanting to create and perform a new magical Christmas story, or a teenager wanting to take part in a high quality new piece of groundbreaking musical theatre, our programmes really offer something for everyone.”

He added: “And now with this support from the Rotary Club of Saughall, we will be able to offer places to people for whom finance may be a barrier to taking part.”

Jigsaw is now in its 26th successful year.

With well known actor Tom Hughes as its patron, the young company continues to follow in Tom’s footsteps of creating and staging new and exciting work.

Jigsaw welcomed new budding actors from the age of seven upwards on Monday (September 11) with a new project.

Quartz, now in its fourth year, will be performing a dynamic piece of musical theatre which tackles the issues of tolerance, violence and acceptance, which feature heavily in recent national and international news.

The piece, originally written by Matt Baker and Helen Newall directed by Matt himself and Joseph Mann, began on Tuesday (September 12).

Rewind has been the theatrical success story for Blacon.

Generously supported by Avenue Services, the group is co-delivered by Cheshire Dance.

Following the company’s recent impressive school’s tour of The Selfish Giant, as well as its performances at the Blacon Festival, the company will reform this term in preparation for a brand new story to be performed at Christmas.

Any newcomers to the young people’s programmes are welcome.

People can contact Julie on 07747 110933 or contact us via www.theatreinthequarter.co.uk .