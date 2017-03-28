Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Scarlett is an uplifting and tender comedy about three generations of women by award-winning Liverpool writer Colette Kane which comes to Theatr Clwyd in Mold this week.

Forty-year-old Scarlett sets off from London for a weekend in Wales, in search of the perfect holiday home. A week later she’s still there, about to buy a dilapidated chapel. When her mother and daughter turn up to take her home she tells them she’s going nowhere. This is her home now. Forever.

Is Scarlett having a nervous breakdown? Or experiencing some sort of spiritual enlightenment? Or both?

Scarlett, a co-production between Theatr Clwyd and Hampstead Theatre, is a new play by acclaimed award-winning Liverpool writer Colette Kane, performed by a cast of five women.

Colette Kane’s plays include I Know How I Feel About Eve, Belong, Ways To Look At Fish and Hatch.

Scarlett is played by Kate Ashfield, known to audiences worldwide as Liz in the cult British horror comedy film Shaun of the Dead. Her TV roles include Line of Duty, Silent Witness and The Diary of Anne Frank.

Welsh actress Lyn Hunter plays Eria. She is well known to Mold audiences for Theatr Clwyd productions including The Grapes of Wrath. Her TV includes Baker Boys, Dolores in Pobl y Cwm and Russell T Davies’ Cucumber on Channel 4.

The company also includes Joanna Bacon, Bethan Cullinane and Gaby French.

Director Mel Hillyard makes her Theatr Clwyd/Hampstead debut. Her recent work includes Brink at The Orange Tree, London and The Late Henry Moss at Southwark Playhouse.

Scarlett, which can be seen from March 28-April 15, is designed by Polly Sullivan, following her set and costume designs for Jumpy by April De Angelis at Theatr Clwyd last year.

Tickets £16, £14. Call 01352 701521 or visit www.clwyd-theatr-cymru.co.uk for details.