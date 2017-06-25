Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kneehigh come to Theatr Clwyd in Mold with their legendary production of Tristan & Yseult which audiences around the world fell in love with and critics called ‘one of the best evenings in theatre you could hope to find’.

Cornish King Mark is at war: he rules with his head not his heart. But he hasn’t counted on falling head over heels for his enemy’s sister, or expected the arrival of the enigmatic Tristan.

Seen through the eyes of the ‘unloved’, Tristan & Yseult, the most successful and beloved of all Kneehigh’s shows, blends comedy, live music, grand passions and tender truths in an irresistible night of love.

Tristan & Yseult is a story of love and longing, forbidden desires and broken hearts and the agony of choosing one human being over another.

Director and adaptor Emma Rice said: “Simply, I love this production. It is one of those rare shows that is greater than the sum of its parts. It has taken on a life, a universality that touches and surprises me each time we perform.”

The critically acclaimed production catapulted the company on to the international stage over a decade ago. Since then the show has played to rapt audiences across the world, from roofless Cornish castles to intimate New York warehouses.

Written by Carl Grose and Anna Maria Murphy and designed by Bill Mitchell, who also designed The Red Shoes, Kneehigh’s five star show breathes new life into the legend and brings this oldest and most passionate of Cornish tales crashing into the here and now.

Based in Cornwall, Kneehigh is celebrated as one of the UK’s most exciting theatre companies. For more than 30 years the company has created vigorous, popular and challenging theatre for audiences locally, nationally and internationally.

Tristan & Yseult can be seen in the Anthony Hopkins Theatre in Mold from June 27-July 1. Call 01352 701521 or visit www.theatrclwyd.com.