Storyhouse are looking for locally based actors to perform in the £37m venue’s Christmas show The Secret Seven.

Written for the stage by playwright Glyn Maxwell (Alice in Wonderland, Wind in the Willows) and directed by Storyhouse’s artistic director Alex Clifton, the ‘community chorus’ of actors will star in all 38 productions, running between December 1 – January 14.

Storyhouse are looking to cast two ‘teams’ of seven people to perform a range of scenes in the anticipated production of Enid Blyton’s story of mystery solvers.

During the summer Storyhouse used a community chorus for its critically acclaimed production of Julius Caesar (directed by Loveday Ingram).

Alex Clifton said: “This is another wonderful and rare opportunity to be part of something very special. We want to build community – bring people together and we absolutely don’t want that ethos to stop at the foot of the stage.”

Workshop style auditions, lasting one hour and 15 mins will take place at Storyhouse on the following dates:

Friday, October 20, 7.00pm to 8.15pm

Saturday, October 21, 6.00pm to 7.15pm

To find out more and apply visit storyhouse.com.