Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The curtain is set to rise at a Chester theatre on a production of a fun-filled British musical which hilariously parodies the nation’s favourite soap operas.

The show Great British Soap Opera is a new musical written by Jake Brunger and Pippa Cleary. It will be staged at The Forum Studio Theatre in Chester by resident theatre company Tip Top Productions and runs from Wednesday, November 8 to Saturday, November 11 at 8pm with a Matinee performance at 3pm on Saturday, November 11.

The fun filled, fast paced show which contains strong language and adult themes follows the cast of the failing soap Victoria Square.

Ratings have fallen, sets are tired and the writing is trashy.

Directors bring in Pandora to sex up the show and boost ratings.

Class, love and the north/south divide become the major issues off screen, as Pandora superciliously creates a scene with her promiscuous behaviour.

(Image: UGC)

The production, a one-hour long one-act play will be directed for Tip Top by Phil Cross who was involved in the original Edinburgh Fringe production in 2009.

He said: “I’ve been desperate to do soap opera again. The music is fantastically catchy, the script is quick-witted and it’s been great fun to direct.”

Phil has co-directed Tip Tops This is My Musical shows and last year directed Alan Aykbourn’s Boy Who Fell Into A Book as well as creating the hugely popular Wizard School which took place again recently at St Mary’s Centre in Chester.

The show features a young and vibrant cast of local actors, Annie May Howarth, Ollie Hale, Alex Aram, Brogan Craine, Connor Grace and Becki Shepherd, all of whom have treaded the boards with Tip Top on numerous occasions before including several of Tip Top’s musical productions at both the Forum Studio Theatre and Theatr Clwyd.

Full details of Great British Soap Opera can be found at www.chestertheatre.co.uk where tickets can be booked online.

Alternatively, contact the box office on 01244 341296.