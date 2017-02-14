A sneak preview of what to expect from Rock of Ages

It’s back to the 80s at Queen’s Park High School this week as they stage their latest production.

Rock of Ages is playing at the Handbridge school until Friday, February 17.

The last time the school staged a rock performance was in 2009 with the highly acclaimed production of Queen’s We Will Rock You.

Eight years later, the school invites you to the Sunset Strip at the height of the rock era.

The action centres around the famous Bourbon Room run by Dennis Dupree (played by Jake Cross) and ably assisted by his right hand man Lonny (played by Elliot Lush).

In the midst of the political angst of an attempted redevelopment of the area by the Kleinmanns (Eve Lawlor and Felix Creswell), a love story ensues between rock wannabe Drew (played by Liam Ramsden) and aspiring actress Sherrie (played by India Watts), despite the attempts of famous rocker Stacee Jaxx (played by Alistair Hogan) to upset the path of true love.

Rosie Mossley plays the ‘mothering’ character of Justice Charlier who runs the infamous Venus Agogo Club.

Interweaved into the story are songs that will inspire your inner rock god, ably supported by the fictional band Arsenal who play live throughout the show and is made up of students Tom Hancock, Dan William, Callum Bishop and James Harrison.

As part of the rehearsal process students and staff spent a weekend away working on the different acting and musical styles needed for a show like this. The show runs from February 14 - 17 at Queen’s Park High School.

Tickets, priced at £6.50 are available from the school on 01244 981500 or online via www.yourboxoffice.co.uk