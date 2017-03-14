Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you were planning to give blood last week, the best place might have been The King's School, on Wrexham Road. There was a 'strange and interesting' plant there that needed feeding.

The headmaster greets me with a glass of Prosecco and the caveat that Little Shop of Horrors is 'not going to provide great insight in to the human condition' but I disagree Mr Ramsey.

On International Women's Day, I am faced with domestic abuse, a chorus line of scantily clad girls with just one token boy, a musical score underlined with Jewish refrains and a flesh-eating petunia.

Enough of the serious stuff – I had a fabulous night out on Skid Row at Mushnik's Flower Shop and this is probably one of the best productions of the show I have seen.

Life at Mushnik's is not good - Mr Mushnik's failing store is on its last legs. Assistant Audrey is dating an abusive man and orphan Seymour Krelborn is just thankful he has a job.

His love for Audrey is unrequited so he puts all his efforts into nurturing an unusual and exotic plant.

Interest in Audrey II, a type of Venus fly-trap, brings customers flocking to the store and business begins to boom. But being sanguine about it, success comes at a bloody price. Flies will not suffice as the plant's diet and Seymour realises that human flesh is its bread and butter.

Erica Ignataviciute and Will Medland were absolutely made for the roles of tawdry Audrey and the hapless Seymour and when sadistic dentist Orin Scrivello, played with vigour by Jack Sackett, meets his untimely end, their on-stage kiss is the best, and longest, I have ever seen in a school production.

Orin's death, by an overdose of nitrous oxide, is hilarious for obvious reasons.

There was beautiful four-part harmony from the Greek chorus of Ronnettes (Emily Snow, Abigail Fisher, Charlotte Cross and Phoebe Brightmore) and the dancing was led expertly by Olivia Wade-Jones and Kim Nyamushonogora. Hats off to Allan Prossor for his trailblazing role as the only man in the chorus.

The star of the show is of course the plant and the fantastic finale, with Finlay Paterson as Audrey II, is a spectacle.

This musical was never one of my favourites but talented King's students succeeded in turning it into a perennial pleasure!