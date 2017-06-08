Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Open air theatre will return to Frodsham in June as Frodsham Players stage Peter Hall’s adaptation of George Orwell’s ‘Animal Farm’ in the grounds of St Laurence Church.

It will be the Players’ second outdoor production and hopes to build on the wide acclaim for last year’s production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Animal Farm, which is widely regarded as one of Orwell’s best works, was adapted for the stage by Sir Peter Hall and first performed in London in 1984, followed by a UK-wide tour.

The show tells the story of the downtrodden beasts of Manor Farm, who overthrow their drunken master and take control of the farm themselves.

All is harmony at first, but soon ambition and the temptation for power prove too much for some of the animals, who strike out for leadership and control.

The Players say their production of the satirical work is sure to be thought-provoking and stimulating and will appeal to a wide audience.

Animal Farm will be performed on the green at St Laurence Church, Frodsham from Thursday, June 29 to Sunday, July 2. The Thursday-Saturday performances start at 7:30pm while Sunday will be a matinee starting at 2pm.

Seating is not provided for this event and patrons are advised to bring their own chairs or picnic blanket and a picnic.

Tickets are priced £5 and are on sale from www.frodshamplayers.com , Dandelion on Church Street and from the box office on 07754 455809.

In the event of bad weather, the show will be moved inside the church.