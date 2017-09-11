Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sleeping Beauty presented by Vienna Festival Ballet is coming to Northwich Memorial Court on Monday, October 2 at 7pm.

This breathtaking ballet for all ages is set in the magical world of a fairy kingdom where the king and queen are celebrating the birth of their daughter, Princess Aurora.

The lilac fairy and her attendants have been invited to the christening but the wicked fairy Carabosse has been forgotten.

Angered by this, Carabosse casts a spell on Aurora that on her 16th birthday she will prick her finger and die.

The lilac fairy changes the spell so that Aurora will not die but will fall asleep for 100 years until a handsome prince will awaken her with a kiss.

(Image: UGC)

This magical ballet is set to be a wonderful evening for the whole family.

Following the traditional tale of Sleeping Beauty and with a musical score by Tchaikovsky, this ballet is sure to entrance audiences of all ages.

The Vienna Festival Ballet was founded in 1980 by the celebrated Austrian dancer Peter Mallek.

Peter, as artistic director, works tirelessly to ensure this dynamic company of talented, international and professional dancers continues to delight audiences all over Europe with their dazzling and vibrant interpretations of the best loved classical ballets.

For tickets, call the box office on 01606 261 100.