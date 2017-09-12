Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A true story about a daring and unusual journey is the subject of End to End – a play being performed at Cheshire’s award-winning Lion Salt Works Museum near Northwich.

End to End by The Gramaphones charts the story of three women who decide to travel from one end of Britain to the other, trusting only to their resourcefulness and the kindness of strangers.

The 18-day, 874-mile journey from Land’s End to John O’Groats involves them using as many different forms of transport as possible with a budget of only £1 a mile.

In End to End, the women share special moments that they encountered along the way, including a host of unusual characters, trials and tribulations and unexpected acts of kindness.

This play explores friendship, personal risk and momentary connections made on the road which lead the women to wonder whether some experiences will grow into something more meaningful.

Cabinet member for communities and well being Cheshire West and Chester Council Councillor Louise Gittins said: “This is another fantastic play in the Cheshire Rural Touring Arts’ autumn 2017 programme and it sounds every bit as good as the sold-out performances that have already been performed at the museum’s atmospheric Thompson Suite.

“This imaginative play sounds like it will leave the audience wanting to set out on their own adventure. I hope everyone enjoys it.”

The play - which can be seen at the museum on Friday, September 29 at 7.30pm - lasts for 80 minutes plus a 20 minute interval and is suitable for children over 10.

Tickets cost £8.50 for adults and £6.50 for children 16 and under. Parking is free.

Tickets can be bought at the museum, by calling 01606 275066 or by visiting www.ticketsource.co.uk/cheshireruraltouringarts