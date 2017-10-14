Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Audiences at Storyhouse will be looking on the bright side of life when the new production of Spamalot comes to Chester later this month.

This new show from Selladoor Productions and Mercury Theatre Colchester promises to delight fans of the classic comedy.

As part of its UK Tour for 2017/2018, Spamalot comes to Storyhouse in Chester from Tuesday, October 31 to Saturday, November 4.

Lovingly ripped off from the hugely successful 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail, this spammier than ever production is a riotous comedy full of misfit knights, killer rabbits, dancing nuns and ferocious Frenchmen.

Join King Arthur as he travels with his hapless Knights of the Round Table on a divine mission to locate the elusive Holy Grail – with uproarious consequences.

Spamalot was the winner of the 2005 Tony Award for Best New Musical, while it enjoyed a victorious West End run.

The show is written by Python legend Eric Idle, who has been entertaining the British public for more than 50 years. The funnyman also wrote the score alongside John DuPrez, famous for his work on Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life among a host of other big-name scores.

The new tour is produced by the award-winning Selladoor Productions and Mercury Theatre Colchester. Selladoor’s recent tours include Footloose, American Idiot, Avenue Q and Little Shop of Horrors.

With a star cast to be announced, the company includes Bob Harms, Sarah Harlington, Marc Akinfolarin, Norton James, Matthew Pennington and Gleanne Purcell-Brown.

Spamalot is directed by Daniel Buckroyd, designed by Sara Perks, with choreography from Ashley Nottingham. Lighting is designed by David W Kidd and sound by Chris Bogg.

Comic tunes include Brave Sir Robin, We’re Knights of the Round Table and perennial favourite Always Look on the Bright Side of Life.

Tickets range from £20.50 to £39.50. Storyhouse has a dynamic pricing policy on the majority of shows, ensuring the earlier you book your tickets guarantees the best seats at the lowest price.

To book online visit www.storyhouse.com , call 01244 409 113 or visit the ticket kiosks at Storyhouse in Hunter Street, Chester.