Members of the Chester Mystery Plays artistic and production team are in the middle of workshops and auditions for actors to perform in next year’s major production of the Chester Mystery Plays – which claims to be the biggest event in Chester in 2018.

Artistic director of the 2018 production Peter Leslie Wild said: “We’ve already seen some extraordinary talent from all over the area. We’ve seen actors, musicians and singers, and have been really impressed at the range of skills and talents. We can squeeze a couple more in next weekend (November 4 and 5), and are adding on extra sessions in December for those who were unable to come along then.”

What do auditions involve? Chair of Chester Mystery Plays Jo Sykes said: “A morning or afternoon sessions starts with a short workshop, and then everyone comes along for an individual five minute meeting with Peter and the team. If you want to act, you read a piece; if you want to sing, you can sing anything you like, and if you want to play an instrument, again, you play a piece of your choice. It’s not at all scary, and anyone who wants to be in the Plays will be. The auditions are really so that we can meet everyone and for Peter and Matt Baker (music director and composer) to hear voices and find out what people want to do.”

Peter added: “People shouldn’t be too anxious about the time commitment. Although we do need all adults to commit to all performances, the rehearsals will be planned carefully so that actors, musicians and singers will only come along when needed.”

Who should sign up? “Absolutely anyone,” says Jo. “I’ve performed in many productions and have loved every minute – it’s potentially a life-changing experience. If you would like to be involved in this thrilling and spectacular event, send us an email now. We can find room for everyone but are particularly looking for men, especially (but not exclusively!) in the mid age range (25 - 45). Experience isn’t necessary – just give it a go!”

All the performers in the plays are drawn from the community and all are volunteers. A children’s workshop (7–16 years) will be held in January.

All anyone needs to do to sign up for an audition is to email project manager Sam Cheadle at cmpadmin@chestermysteryplays.com.

Rehearsals start in February, with performances from June 27–July 14, 2018 in the nave of Chester Cathedral.

Tickets for the 2018 production of Chester Mystery Plays are now on sale at www.chestermysteryplays.com or 01244 500959.