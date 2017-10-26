Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hit West End musical Jersey Boys is heading to Liverpool in the new year.

Full casting has now been announced for its second UK tour, which plays at the Liverpool Empire theatre from January 10-20, 2018.

Jersey Boys is the remarkable true story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and their rise to stardom from the wrong side of the tracks. The four boys from New Jersey who became one of the most successful bands in pop history, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and sold 175 million records worldwide, all before they turned 30.

The show is packed with their hits, including Beggin’, Sherry, Walk Like A Man, December, 1963 (Oh What a Night), Big Girls Don’t Cry, My Eyes Adored You, Let’s Hang On (To What We’ve Got), Bye Bye Baby, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Working My Way Back to You, Fallen Angel, Rag Doll and Who Loves You.

The Olivier Award-winning West End production first opened in London in March 2008 and closed in 2017 following nine amazing years in the West End.

For the Liverpool show Michael Watson will be playing Frankie Valli, Simon Bailey will be Tommy De Vito, Declan Egan will be Bob Gaudio and Lewis Griffiths will be Nick Massi. Michael, Simon, Declan and Lewis have all previously performed their roles in Jersey Boys to great acclaim.

Michael Watson made his West End debut in We Will Rock You and was also in the original London casts of Imagine This, Sister Act and Shrek the Musical. A founder member of theatre super-group Teatro, Simon Bailey also played Raoul in The Phantom of the Opera. His other West End credits include I Can’t Sing: The X Factor Musical and We Will Rock You.

Declan Egan played the role of Bob Gaudio in the show in his native Australia and has toured the USA in The Book Of Mormon.

Lewis Griffiths played Johnny Castle in the recent tour of Dirty Dancing, which played the Empire Theatre in September. He also appeared in the original UK touring productions of Ghost – The Musical and Legally Blonde – The Musical.

Dayle Hodge made his West End debut as Chip in the original London cast of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast and has appeared in Les Misérables, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Scrooge.

The cast also includes Joel Elferink as Bob Crewe, James Alexander Gibbs as Joey, Mark Heenehan as Gyp DeCarlo, Karl James-Wilson as Norm Waxman, Arnold Mabhena as Barry Belson, Phoebe May Newman as Francine, Olive Robinson as Lorraine, James Winter as Hank Majewski and Tara Young as Mary Delgado. Completing the cast will be Peter Nash, Dan O’Brien, Stephen O’Riain and Amy Thiroff.

To book tickets priced from £12 visit the Empire’s box office, call 0844 871 3017 or buy online at atgtickets.com/Liverpool .