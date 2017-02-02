The video will start in 8 Cancel

Gary Barlow and Tim Firth’s acclaimed musical The Girls has opened on the West End.

The Frodsham duo are celebrating the start of a three-month run for their production in honour of the WI’s Calendar Girls.

Co-written by the long-time friends, Tim is also directing the show at the Phoenix Theatre in London.

The Girls had its world premiere at Leeds Grand Theatre in November 2015.

This was followed up by a run at The Lowry in Salford in January last year during which it made more than £30,000 for charity.

A new cast had their first performance at the Phoenix on January 28.

It is inspired by the true story of a group of ladies who decided to appear nude for a Women’s Institute calendar in order to raise funds to buy a settee for their local hospital, in memory of one of their husbands.

The musical comedy shows life in their Yorkshire village, how it happened, the effect on husbands, sons and daughters, and how a group of ordinary ladies achieved something extraordinary.

