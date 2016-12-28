Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Frodsham panto group are ready to entertain with their latest festive offering.

Puss in Boots is set in a red castle, the home of a ferocious ogre called Olaf who steals a magic wand from Fairy Poppins.

Hickory, Dickory and Jack are three brothers who live nearby and they fear that he will force them out of their home eventually, as he has already taken over most of the neighbouring farmland.

The mill where they live had been owned by their father who left them something each in his will. To his eldest son he left the mill, to his middle son he left his donkey and to his youngest son he left his cat.

The only magic the fairy has is a small bottle of a potion which would give when taken the power of speech to animals but who is brave enough to use it against Olaf.

Performances from January 8-14 are at Frodsham Community Centre in Fluin Lane. Ticket are £9 for adults and £7 for children with reduced ticket prices on Monday and Tuesday of £6 and £4. There is a discount of 10% for orders of 10 tickets or more. For further ticket information or enquiries call 07971606409.