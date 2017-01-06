Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Families have the chance to see a brand new Christmas production, which opened to rave reviews in Liverpool.

Little Red and the Big Bad Wolf, created by Ellesmere Port ’s Action Transport Theatre in partnership with Liverpool’s Unity Theatre, will be on at Whitby Hall from January 12-15 2017, following its run at the Unity Theatre in Liverpool.

(Photo: Brian Roberts)

It’s an energetic and funny retelling of the fairy tale Little Red Riding Hood, with music, dancing and lots of laughs, and is perfect for children aged five and above and their families.

So far, reviewers have compared the storytelling to Lemony Snicket and Roald Dahl, and called the show ‘impressive’, ‘a beautiful Christmas show’, ‘a great family outing’, and ‘an atmospheric show which children cannot help but be drawn into.’

(Photo: Brian Roberts)

Little Red and the Big Bad Wolf was featured in the Guardian’s top theatre picks, and is one of The Stage’s top pantomimes of the year.

Tickets start at £5 and are available from www.actiontransporttheatre.org or on 0151 357 2120.