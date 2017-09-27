Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An original brand of ‘theatre anywhere for everyone’ ties up at the National Waterways Museum in Ellesmere Port on Sunday, October 1.

On the go by canal, river and road for almost half a century, Yorkshire based Mikron, renowned in the summer months for shows on board their historic narrowboat Tyseley, an impressive 80-years-old, will be alongside at South Pier Road with their new production In at The Deep End.

The show dives into 200 years of saving lives at sea with the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

Said to be always a favourite at the historic boat museum, Mikron will be telling a story of heroism and selflessness.

Their team of four talented actor/musicians will be turning their talents to recreating the history and modern-day challenges of the RNLI which rescues 23 people every day.

As expected from Mikron the fast-paced plot zips backwards and forwards through the years throwing up little-known facts and questions to ponder, all setting sail in a sea of live music and memorable characters.

With marvellous maritime music composed by Rebekah Hughes and fathoms of fun in Laurence Peacock’s new script, the show sees theatre director Stefan Escreet returning to Mikron for a second year.

“I’m really pleased to be asked back,” he said. “Mikron is such a friendly family of people who are generous with each other and make really good work.

“The shows are so vital and so strong and the combination of storytelling and music is endlessly fascinating to work on so I’m looking forward to that and to finding out even more about the RNLI.”

In at the Deep End has been written by Laurence Peacock, who is also returning for his second Mikron show. “Returning to Mikron for a second year has been absolutely brilliant. It’s been a real privilege to get to know the people and history of the RNLI. My admiration only grows,” he explained.

Mikron’s artistic director Marianne McNamara added: “I take the legacy of Mikron very seriously and our promise to make theatre everywhere for everyone.

“For 46 years Mikron has toured to places that other companies don’t and that means we are often deep in heart of the countryside with no venue nearby or finding ourselves performing in the most unlikely of places.”

She added: “We love how informal our performances are and make shows that we can all relate to and enjoy whoever we are and wherever we come from.”

Amy Casbolt, RNLI community fundraising manager, said: “It’s really exciting that the Mikron Theatre Company is touring with a play about our lifesaving charity. The RNLI was founded in 1824 and our volunteers have a rich tapestry of inspiring stories to tell.”

The show is on Sunday, October 1 at 2pm. Tickets are £13 (£11 concessions) from 0151 355 5017.