Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ellesmere Port is to see the premiere of a new drama by a former Cheshire poet laureate.

TV actress Josie Cerise, from the current series of Grandpa in my Pocket on CBeebies, will star in the 1960s play due to open at Whitby Hall Studio in Whitby Park on Tuesday, May 9.

She is also known for her role as Mini Ha Ha in the BAFTA-nominated Ha Ha Hairies.

Written by former Cheshire Poet Laureate Joy Winkler, who also performs in the show with Josie and Harvey Robinson, Lightning under their Skirts is described as a beautiful funny play about growing up and moving on.

(Photo: UGC TCH)

It involves two siblings who want to escape their humdrum, mother-dominated lives in an end terrace rife with secrets and lies.

“I got the idea for the new show from old photos and family memories of Saturday night dances in 1960s Barnsley where I grew up,” said Joy.

She was working as a writer with women prisoners in HMP Styal when she was appointed the first woman Cheshire poet laureate in 2005.

The play is her fourth show with award-winning director Kevin Dyer who has directed theatre companies across the UK for 20 years and has a special interest in working with poets.

Last year she won £250 as runner-up in the High Sheriff’s Cheshire Prize for Literature.

“It’s 1961, Gary wants to borrow a few bob off his sister Sandy to go dancing at Town Baths. He also fancies the lasses and that’s where the trouble starts,” Joy said.

Harvey Robinson will star as Gary after rave reviews as Mr Wolf in Little Red and the Big Bad Wolf at Liverpool’s Unity Theatre with Action Transport Theatre at Christmas.

“Expect singing, flirting, fighting, making up, typing on old typewriters, best friends, the stealing of lipsticks, jealousy, fear, and lies, family tensions as real now as then,” Joy added.

Full of secrets and poetry, Lightning under their Skirts includes A Taste of the Sixties, imagine Babycham and get ready for plenty of fun from the decade.

A Storm in the North production in association with Ellesmere Port’s Action Transport Theatre, the show will then go on tour to other venues in Cheshire, Lancashire and Staffordshire.

It is supported by The National Lottery through Arts Council England.

Tickets are £9, concessions £7, from the box office at Whitby Hall on 0151 357 2120 or through the website at www.actiontransporttheatre.org.