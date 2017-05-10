Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s all action at Ellesmere Port’s critically acclaimed Action Transport Theatre.

Following a performance at the Whitby Park Studio last week, the theatre’s own delightful fairy tale with a twist Happily Ever After has jetted off on a tour of the UK.

The 45 minute show is being seen at theatres all over the UK, including the Half Moon Theatre in London this weekend, The Lowry in Salford, Theatr Clwyd in Mold, which has already enjoyed the play, and The Egg in Bath as part of the Bath Festival.

The show, originally created by Action Transport Theatre (ATT) in partnership with The Proud Trust, was inspired by the Dutch children’s book King and King by Linda De Haan and Stern Nijland.

The play, for children, tells the story of two princes who fall in love.

It is said to transform a traditional fairytale into a sparkling and memorable occasion guaranteed to captivate audiences of all ages.

The tour is described as the first national theatrical tour of a play for children aged over five with a gay theme.

Happily Ever After uses ATT’s trade-mark highly visual, wordless storytelling and comedy clowning along with original music by Patrick Dineen to engage children in high quality art.

Previously the play has been performed in more than 50 schools in the north west and seen by more than 3,000 children receiving an overwhelmingly positive response.

Directed by ATT’s artistic director Nina Hajiyianni, it features a cast of international actors.

Nina said: “There is an absence of gay identities in theatre and wider culture for young children. Just look at the current controversy about the merest suggestion of a gay character in Disney’s latest version of Beauty And The Beast.”

It is back at Whitby Hall on June 9.

On Tuesday ATT saw the premiere of a new drama by a former Cheshire poet laureate.

(Photo: UGC TCH)

TV actress Josie Cerise, from the current series of Grandpa in my Pocket on CBeebies, starred in the play Lightning under their Skirts written by former Cheshire Poet Laureate Joy Winkler who also performed in the show with Josie and Harvey Robinson,

Described as ‘a beautiful, funny play about growing up and moving on’, the idea came to Joy ‘from old photos and family memories of Saturday night dances in 1960s Barnsley where I grew up’.

The play, set in the 60s, is her fourth show with award-winning director Kevin Dyer who has directed theatre companies across the UK for 20 years and has a special interest in working with poets.

Last year she won £250 as runner-up in the High Sheriff’s Cheshire Prize for Literature.

(Photo: UGC TCH)

On Saturday (May 13), a gripping new theatre show is heading to ATT with A Regular Little Houdini from the Flying Bridge Theatre Company on stage at 2pm.

The one-man play, set in Edwardian South Wales, is said by Cheshire Rural Touring Arts to be ‘a brilliant and original piece of theatre that will have audiences hooked from the word go’.

A dock worker’s son, smitten by Harry Houdini, dreams of a life of magic.

His parents struggle with their son’s eccentricity and his relentless ambition finally brings him face-to-face with the world’s greatest showman and one of the most terrifying events in British industrial history.

Tickets are available from Whitby Hall on 0151 357 2120.