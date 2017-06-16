Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chalice Productions, based off Ellesmere Port’s historic high street, is adding a modern twist to the magic of a Shakespeare classic which is heading for the town’s great outdoors.

Working with a number of local council and community services and enterprises, A Midsummer Night’s Dream will visit green spaces including Rivacre Valley, Whitby Park and The National Waterways Museum on June 19, 20 and 21 respectively in a great outdoor tour.

Chalice’s artistic director Laura Harris promises audiences mixed-up lovers and feuding fairy folk along with Bottom the Weaver, Puck, Titania, Lysander, Hermia and a whole host of unforgettable characters around Midsummer’s Eve.

“Be enchanted by one of William Shakespeare’s most celebrated comedies about love, fidelity, marriage, passion, magic, mayhem and an ordinary man with the head of a donkey,” she says.

Over four weeks, Laura has been visiting local primary schools including Cambridge Road and Parklands Primary and working with Year 5 pupils to involve them in the project and the final production tour.

(Photo: UGC TCH)

“It’s been great fun delivering the workshops, all of the pupils have been so receptive and enthusiastic,” said Laura. “It’s always exciting getting to see things from their point of view, setting a task and then working with them creatively to develop scenes and ideas. I’m constantly surprised, which is lovely.”

Chalice Production’s Creative Shakespeare Workshops, which introduce youngsters both to creative performance and to the works of William Shakespeare, are designed to build up an understanding of the themes, stories and language within the plays and have received some excellent feedback from pupils, teachers and parents alike according to Laura.

“I’ve delivered the workshops both locally and much further afield, even visiting schools in the Channel Islands and the response is always both exciting and humbling.

“It’s great to see youngsters getting so enthusiastic about the creative and performing arts. And it’s really wonderful to see them connecting with Shakespeare’s words and stories, really understanding them and being excited by them.”

(Photo: UGC TCH)

The performances will be outdoors from 6pm and audiences are encouraged to arrive from 5.30pm and to bring along blankets and/or seating.

“Please dress appropriately as the weather is the one thing we cannot guarantee, advice – bring suncream and umbrellas,” added Laura.

Tickets are on sale now and are priced £3 per person plus a booking fee of under £1.

Tickets for Rivacre Valley and Whitby Park are available from Eventbrite through amsndrivacre.eventbrite.co.uk for Rivacre and amsndwhitby.eventbrite.co.uk for Whitby Park or via www.chalicemediagroup.com .

Those for The National Waterways Museum performances are available by calling 0151 355 5017.