Time to tumble out of bed and stumble to the box office – Dolly Parton’s hilarious hit musical is coming to town.

Forget working 9-5, the cast of this incredible show have been working around the clock to bring you a performance full of fun, comedy and of course plenty of opportunities to sing along when the show comes to the Floral Pavilion in New Brighton in September.

9 to 5 The Musical tells the tale of three office workers who turn the tables on their sexist boss Franklin Hart.

Violet is fed up of getting passed over for promotions she knows she deserves, happily married Doralee is angry after finding out Hart has been telling people they’re having an affair and Judy, who has been thrown into the world of work for the first time after separating from her husband, is downtrodden after a horrific first day on the job.

United in their hatred for Hart, the trio fantasise one night about killing him, but the next day, after Violet almost unwittingly poisons him, Hart tries to blackmail the women, and they are forced to take drastic measures.

They imprison Hart in his own home, and take charge of the company in his absence, introducing childcare, hour-long lunch breaks, rehab programs, and much much more.

But of course Hart can’t remain tied to a chair with phone wires forever, can he…

9 to 5 The Musical is being performed by the award-winning Ellesmere Port Musical Theatre Company who in 2015 scooped the NODA gong for Best Musical for their production of Sister Act.

Following on from her lead role as Deloris Van Cartier in Sister Act, Liz Legerton returns to the stage for the 21st time with EPMTC, this time as Violet Newstead.

Playing the part of Doralee Rhodes is Ciera Evans, who has been part of EPMTC and its junior section Footloose Musicals for more than a decade.

Sara Haynes will star as Judy Bernly. Sara began performing from an early age and is proud to have been an original member of Footloose Musicals which was founded in 2002.

9 to 5 The Musical promises to be a witty, fast-paced and funny performance featuring all of Dolly Parton’s best known hits.

Based on the 1980 film of the same name, it opened on Broadway in 2009, before embarking on a tour of the UK from 2012-2013.

It will be at the Floral Pavilion in New Brighton from 14-16 September, 2017.

Tickets are priced at £20 (£19 for concessions) and are available from the Floral Pavilion at www.floralpavilion.com or by calling the box office on 0151 666 0000.