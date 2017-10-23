Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rehearsals are under way for the opening of a much-loved musical which is being staged by a popular local theatre company at Theatr Clwyd in Mold.

Kiss Me Kate, which features music and lyrics by Cole Porter, will be staged at the theatre by the Dee and Alyn Gilbert and Sullivan Society from November 8-11 at 7.30pm with a matinee performance at 2.30pm on Saturday, November 11.

The show, which has won numerous awards on Broadway and the West End, features show-stopping songs including Another Op’nin, Another Show, So In Love, Wunderbar and Brush Up Your Shakespeare and will be directed for Dee and Alyn by Angela Anthony with musical direction by Stephen Roberts.

Set on the opening night of a musical version of The Taming of the Shrew in 1940s Baltimore, the tempestuous love lives of actor-manager Fred Graham (Michael Hetherington) and his leading lady (and ex-wife) Lilli Vanessi (Sarra Cooper) are set to collide.

Throw in Fred’s current paramour Lois Lane and her gambler boyfriend Bill, plus a couple of gun-toting gangsters who somehow get caught up in the show, and the stage is set for a funny and farcical battle of the sexes.

A spokeman for the company said: “We have had a great time in rehearsals and we now can’t wait to bring the show to Theatr Clwyd. We have a great cast and our musical director Stephen Roberts has assembled a great bunch of musicians to perform Cole Porter’s brilliant score.”

Full details of Kiss Me Kate can be found at www.theatrclwyd.com where tickets can be booked online. Alternatively, contact the box office on 01352 701521.