Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Final rehearsals are under way at Chester Little Theatre for the staging of an acerbic dark comedy by one of the country’s most famous playwrights.

Set in North London in in the 1960s, The Homecoming by Harold Pinter which runs from July 1-8 at 7.30pm, is a comedy which centres around a patriarchal family headed by the vitriolic, domineering and abrasive retired butcher Max (Ray Bengree), his sons Lenny (Mark Newman) a sometime pimp, Joey (Paul Williams) who is training to be a boxer and Max’s Brother Sam (Richard Steventon) who works as a chauffeur.

(Photo: Steve Cain Photography)

When one of Max’s Sons Teddy (Stuart Evans), an expatriate philosophy professor returns to the family home after six years absence in America with his wife Ruth (Sally Anglesea) in tow, the hierachy of the family and household is shaken to the core as old resentments and long buried secrets bubble to the surface.

The original broadway production won the 1967 Tony Award for best play.

The play has been sponsored by Aldford based Priestner Saws thanks to the generosity of Theatre stalwart Anthony Wheatcroft.

It will be directed for Chester Theatre Club by Marian Newman, who said: “The Homecoming has been described as Pinter’s best of his early works, the play is bitingly funny with the acerbic dialogue and honestly raw characters.

“We’ve had a great time in rehearsals bringing Pinter’s wonderful characters to life and I know that our audiences are going to be gripped by the twists and turns of this classic dark comedy.”

(Photo: Steve Cain Photography)

Full details of The Homecoming and all other plays and events at Chester Little Theatre can be found at www.chestertheatreclub.co.uk where tickets can be booked online.

All tickets are £9.50 with concession price of £7.50 for seniors, students and unemployed on first Saturday, Monday and Tuesday evenings only.

Admin charges apply to online and postal bookings.

Alternatively contact Ticketsource on 0333 666 3366.