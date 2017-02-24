Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The producers of a new musical about Cilla Black are looking for a young performer to portray the Liverpool legend on stage.

Cilla the Musical is based on the acclaimed ITV biopic of the singer's early life, which starred Sheridan Smith, and will be presented at the Liverpool Empire in September 2017.

A nationwide hunt has now begun to find a talented young actor to play the Scottie Road singing legend.

Bill Kenwright and Laurie Mansfield present the new show and Cilla’s son Robert Willis will be the executive producer.

He was in the city with his brothers Ben and Jack last month to unveil a statue of their mother, who died in Spain in 2015 at the age of 72, outside the Cavern in Mathew Street.

(Photo: Julian Hamilton)

The musical is billed as a spectacular and heart-warming musical adaptation, following the extraordinary life of the ordinary teenage girl from Liverpool, Priscilla White, and her rise to fame.

And the score will be the ultimate soundtrack to the 1960s including all of Cilla’s greatest hits.

Cilla The Musical is at the Liverpool Empire from September 7-16.

Tickets go on sale to Theatre Card members on February 27, and general sale on March 1. Visit the website HERE