An ambitious theatre project involving 500 Chester primary school children is celebrating after receiving £11,500 worth of funding.

Theatre in the Quarter received £9,000 from the Lottery’s AWA programme and a further £2,500 from the Earl of Chester fund to carry out the project which will see young people take part in a mass community choir, singing an original composition based on the plight of the world’s 10,000 displaced young people.

Filmed by a drone, the filming will take place at Chester Racecourse in spring 2018 and will become part of Theatre in the Quarter’s The Lost Boy theatre production that was first piloted at St Mary’s Creative Space in Chester in May 2017 and which was shortlisted for Northern Soul best piece of theatre award as well as receiving acclaim in the national press.

Written by playwright Stephanie Dale, writer of the highly acclaimed 2013 production of the Chester Mystery Plays, and directed by Kate McGregor, whose recent work includes Moira Buffini’s Gabrielle, starring Paul McGann, The Lost Boy is a groundbreaking project that addresses the changing communities of Britain and how our society is adapting to them.

It is a story of innocence, of fear of the unknown and ultimately a magical story of acceptance.

Since its first run, The Lost Boy has been in development and will see many exciting new changes including the mass community song of the 500 young people. Plans are currently in place to take The Lost Boy on a UK-wide tour in the autumn of 2018, after a short run in Chester.

The existing collaboration with national charity, City of Sanctuary, on this project continues.

Trustee of City of Sanctuary Jeff Morgan said: “We were absolutely delighted to partner up with Theatre in the Quarter on their innovative theatre production, and we look forward to continuing this vital relationship with them as The Lost Boy develops over the coming years.

“We urge anyone who has a social conscience and a desire to educate our young people on international issues that affect them, to come and see the show, be that in Chester or other tour venues across the UK.”

Artistic director of Theatre in the Quarter Matt Baker said: “We are thrilled to receive this funding which will allow us to begin the first of several exciting new developments for The Lost Boy. Having support from both the Lottery and the Earl of Chester is a ringing endorsement of our work, and we are extremely grateful for their support in funding this project.”

He added: “We are also delighted that we can film this vital element at Chester Raceourse, and we thank the team there for enabling us to use one of the city’s largest and most prestigious locations.”

Producer of The Lost Boy Jo McLeish said: “Being able to engage with 500 local primary school children who ordinarily do not have access to the arts is what makes this project so worthwhile.

“The impact is two-fold. We’ll be able to provide these young people with a meaningful artistic experience and secondly the sheer scale of this project will be such an incredible development for The Lost Boy production. We are currently in talks with theatres around the country who are keen to program our show in 2018.”

Matt Baker said: “Whilst we have some schools already on board, we would love to hear from any school who would like to be involved in this groundbreaking project.”