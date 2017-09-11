Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lucy’s got talent and now she has the chance to prove it after winning a performing arts competition.

Lucy Ankiah, aged 13, has been awarded a scholarship to attend a part-time theatre school for a year with The Stage newspaper, the oldest and most prestigious performing arts publication in the UK.

She has been selected as the winner in a recent competition and will be awarded a year’s free tuition, which equates to more than 100 hours of exceptional performing arts training worth up to £800.

The scholarship is in association with part-time theatre school Razzamataz Chester, which is part of a national network of schools that have been offering scholarships with The Stage since 2010.

This opportunity gives all children the chance to join in because all that is required is a love of performing arts regardless of formal training.

Participants simply had to send in a two-minute video highlighting what they can do from the Razzamataz curriculum - anything from a musical theatre song or dance, a drama piece, a pop song or street dance.

For Lucy’s winning entry, she decided to perform a dance to show off her talents.

The judges were particularly impressed with the way she performed to the camera and really showed how much she wanted to win!

Principal of Razzamataz Chester, Chloe Lee, said: “We are delighted for Lucy and look forward to helping her grow her natural talent with the help of our highly skilled performing arts teachers. Lucy displayed a huge amount of passion, drive and raw talent which we couldn’t wait to work with.”

Winning The Stage scholarship has been a huge confidence boost for Lucy and means that she has the opportunity to experience all the forms of performing arts that Razzamataz offers.

Lucy said: “It means a lot to me that I’ve won this scholarship; having this opportunity means I can build up my performing arts skills and I am determined to work very hard at this. I can’t wait to meet new friends who have the same interests as me.”

Now that Lucy is part of Razzamataz Chester she will have the opportunity to participate in many of the exciting events that will happen in 2017/2018.

Razzamataz Chester are currently working towards a performance for the Chester Marathon, the Notting Hoole Music Festival and their Christmas performance.

Classes are for children from age four to 18 and allow students to experience a range of performance styles from classic West End musical theatre to street dance, pop singing and acting for camera.

As well as the scholarships with The Stage, there are also opportunities to audition for a leading talent agency where students have successfully gained work on TV, film, adverts and the professional stage.

To find out about availability at the school or to put your name on a waiting list, contact principal Chloe via email: chester@razzamataz.co.uk or ring 07514 624222. For details visit www.chester.razzamataz.co.uk