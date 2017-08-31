Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hilarious slapstick comedy The Play That Goes Wrong is on its way to Storyhouse in Chester as part of a new UK tour.

The West End’s Olivier Award-winning box office hit will visit the Chester venue from January 29 to February 3 2018 and guarantees to leave its audience aching with laughter.

Winning the 2014 Whatsonstage.com Award for Best New Comedy, the 2015 Broadway World UK Award for Best New Play and the 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, The Play That Goes Wrong is now enjoying its fourth year in the West End, where it continues to play to sold-out houses at the Duchess Theatre.

Along with being licensed to 35 countries, including Japan, France, China, South Africa and Australia, it also received its Broadway debut earlier this year, where critics declared it ‘a gut-busting hit’ and ‘the funniest play Broadway has ever seen’.

(Image: Nick Spencer - NJS Photography)

The Play That Goes Wrong has won 11 international awards including the Olivier award for Best New Comedy, a Tony and Molière award.

It is a remarkable rags-to-riches story for a play, which started its life at a London fringe venue with only four paying members of the public at the first performance, and has since played to an audience of over half-a-million.

The show, co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, is a highly physical comedy packed with finely-tuned farce and Buster Keaton-inspired slapstick, delivered with split-second timing and ambitious daring.

The play introduces The Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society, who are attempting to put on a 1920s murder mystery.

But as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong does, as the accident-prone thespians battle on against all the odds to get to their final curtain call.

Mischief Theatre was founded in 2008 by a group of graduates of the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA) and began as an improvised comedy group.

The company performs across the UK and internationally with improvised and original scripted work.

The company, which is also behind The Comedy About a Bank Robbery, playing at London’s Criterion Theatre, made its television debut last Christmas with a TV production of its festive hit Peter Pan Goes Wrong, filmed in front of a live studio audience and featuring guest star David Suchet as the narrator.

Mischief Theatre is led by artistic director Henry Lewis and company director Jonathan Sayer.

The Play That Goes Wrong is directed by Mark Bell, with set designs by Nigel Hook, lighting by Ric Mountjoy and costumes by Roberto Surace.

Storyhouse artistic director Alex Clifton said: “Who can resist The Play That Goes Wrong? Certainly not our audience who are snapping up tickets fast. Chester loves it!

“This is a great opportunity to see a brilliantly funny and clever show that has made waves and won rave reviews from both audience and critics in both the West End and on Broadway. The whole concept is inspired, and I can’t wait to see it on stage at Storyhouse in the New Year.”

The Play That Goes Wrong will be at Storyhouse from Monday, January 29 - Saturday, February 3 2018. Evening performances will start at 7.30pm. Wednesday and Saturday matinee performances will start at 2.30pm

Tickets from £20.50 available via www.storyhouse.com or call 01244 409113. In person you can visit the ticket kiosks at Storyhouse or visit the Chester Visitor Information Centre.