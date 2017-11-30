Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Even though Christmas is just around the corner, Storyhouse in Chester has been looking ahead to 2018 by announcing its summer indoor and outdoor line-up.

The structure to the summer 2018 programme echoes the debut season for Storyhouse from earlier this year with a musical exclusively for indoor audiences at the cultural centre and a special family show starting off there before moving to the ever popular Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre.

But there will be an extra production indoors next year and the two Shakespeare plays will be performed only in the outdoor arena.

A Little Night Music by Stephen Sondheim, Swallows and Amazons, and Arthur Miller’s The Crucible make up the second season of home produced theatre at Storyhouse next summer.

(Image: Nick Spencer - NJS Photography)

Outside at the award-winning Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre, Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing and The Tempest will be performed alongside Swallows and Amazons.

Alex Clifton, artistic director, Storyhouse said: “Our company of over 50 performers will present a season full of joy, passion and delight - which definitely offers something for everyone.

“A Little Night Music is one of the greatest musicals of the 20th century and will make for a gorgeous night out; Swallows and Amazons lit up my childhood and captures the best and wildest bits of all our school holidays; The Crucible is a political thriller that follows on brilliantly from our exhilarating production of Julius Caesar last summer.

“Over in the park, Shakespeare’s hilarious Much Ado About Nothing and most magical play, The Tempest, offer funny and moving versions of two of Shakespeare’s greatest plays.”

The season opens on May 5 with Stephen Sondheim’s multi award-winning A Little Night Music, featuring the song Send in the Clowns.

This will be followed by Arthur Ransome’s classic children’s tale of adventure and the great outdoors Swallows and Amazons which opens on May 26.

Completing Storyhouse’s season is Arthur Miller’s shattering tale of the Salem witch trials The Crucible from June 16.

Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre returns to Chester for its ninth year from July 6-August 26, with Shakespeare’s The Tempest and Much Ado About Nothing. Swallows and Amazons will transfer from indoors at Storyhouse to the idyllic park setting.

The productions will be performed by Storyhouse’s rep company of 30 actors, the largest outside of the National Theatre and the RSC. Also performing will be eight musicians, a community chorus of 15 and three actors from Storyhouse and the University of Chester’s MA drama programme.

Booking opens in January; to find out more visit storyhouse.com.