Storyhouse in Chester have cast a community chorus made up of 25 men and women to perform in the production of Shakespeare’s brutal political thriller Julius Caesar, which opens on June 23.

The community chorus will appear in director Loveday Ingram’s production in many different scenes playing several different characters from out of control rebels to ruthless politicians. They have joined Storyhouse’s rep company – the largest outside of London - for rehearsals since the middle of May.

Nick Fry, a member of the chorus, said: “Rehearsals for Julius Caesar are fantastically enjoyable. We’re all treated as one big coherent cast and it’s a really interesting combination of creative input - professional actors, community performers, the director, supporting staff, musicians and stage management all working together to produce what will hopefully be a thrilling evening.

“It’s hard work but incredibly absorbing. And, of course, the absolute pleasure of performing in Chester’s new theatre - what more could anyone ask?”

Loveday Ingram said: “The community chorus play a pivotal role in the production. We were thrilled during auditions because it was obvious there was a lot of talent in the city – we were sure it would be possible to put together an incredible chorus. Their enthusiasm and professionalism is just wonderful – they’re a pleasure to work with.”

Julius Caesar is the fourth production in Storyhouse’s opening season of plays. It follows The Beggar’s Opera, Alice in Wonderland and A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

All shows are performed in rep by a company of 31 actors and musicians. From July 15 all the productions except The Beggar’s Opera will also be performed at Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre.

To find out more visit storyhouse.com.