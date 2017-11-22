Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rehearsals are well under way for Storyhouse’s inaugural Christmas show The Secret Seven.

Based on Enid Blyton’s story of child detectives, the classic books have been reimagined for the Chester theatre by dramatist Glyn Maxwell.

The Secret Seven opens on Friday, December 1 and runs until Sunday, January 14.

Director of the production and artistic director of Storyhouse, Alex Clifton, said: “It has been so much fun rehearsing The Secret Seven. We’ve all had to channel our inner child, our fun, spontaneous selves! The actors are a rambunctious lot – the rehearsal room is full of laughter, Christmas carols and joy.”

Storyhouse’s The Secret Seven is set on the Wirral in the fictional village of Cherrydale. Alex Clifton and the cast spent a day exploring Bidston Hill, West Kirby marina and Port Sunlight Village as part of their preparations for the show.

To find out more and book visit storyhouse.com.