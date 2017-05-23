Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester playwright is about to unveil his latest work on the Manchester stage.

Married But Lonely will star Phil Gwilliam, Miranda Benjamin and Cátia Soeiro.

Jerry’s wife has recently died. Within 48 hours he’s unexpectedly contacted by two very different internet dating sites. Big Brother clearly knows who and where he is.

Intrigued by this intrusion, Jerry sets off investigating his dilemma - which site, if at all, should he choose; the ‘no strings’ type which encourages infidelity, or the other super-elite site whose users truly believe they are royalty.

Jerry meets a date from each site; chalk and cheese, Veronica and Clare, both with their own particular stories to tell. We watch him as he explores their past lives, motivations and influences. We discover why they really joined the sites they did - and what they, and fate with its cruel twists, have planned for him next.

The company has been granted permission to use a George Michael and Toby Bourke track in its entirety in the production which also contains more George Michael music.

The play premieres at 53two in Manchester on June 16 and 17. It then runs in London at the White Bear Theatre on Sunday, June 25 and at the Etcetera Theatre on Monday, June 26. The production then continues its tour with a planned return to London later in the autumn.

Based in Chester in the North West, this will be Chris Leicester’s seventh play since 1998, all of which have received critical acclaim.

This play is based on a real event in his own life. His previous plays have been The Last Train (also renamed Mafioso for the Edinburgh Fringe), Slasher Kincade, The Baby Box, The Fourth Wall, Charlie Bangers and his last production, Hurricane Hill.