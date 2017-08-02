Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Operatic Society will be the first amateur company in the city to stage a full-scale musical at the new Storyhouse theatre when it presents Bonnie and Clyde: The Musical.

Bonnie and Clyde features society regulars as well as many new faces.

Ollie Hale, who takes the role of Clyde, has recently played Danny Zuko in Tip Top’s production of Grease and John in the Hammond School production of Miss Saigon.

His partner in crime, Bonnie, is played by Jessica Jordan, who has just completed her BA (Hons) in musical theatre and played various lead roles throughout her course.

Also delighted to have been selected to join the cast is Will Goodwin (Buck) who is in his second year of training at the Hammond School.

Bonnie and Clyde: The Musical tells the true story of Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow, the couple who travelled the central US during the Great Depression, committing a series of robberies and killing when cornered or confronted.

What begins for the young lovers as an adventure and a yearning for fame spirals downwards into a life of crime and fleeing from the law, until the inevitable tragic end befalls them.

With music by Frank Wildhorn, lyrics by the legendary Don Black, and book by Ivan Menchell, Chester Operatic’s performance has as its artistic and musical director Richard Aaron Davies, who has been involved in a number of COS projects over the last five years, most notably The Addams Family – The Musical Comedy.

Performances will be in the Garret at Storyhouse at 7.30pm on Thursday, September 7, Friday, September 8 and Saturday, September 9, with an additional matinee on the Saturday at 2.30pm. All tickets are priced at £16.

For further information and to book tickets, go to www.storyhouse.com/event/bonnie-clyde