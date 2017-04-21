Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester based charity Minerva Arts are going from strength to strength as they celebrate two youth theatre performances and gear up for their summer term.

Last term their Chester Seniors and Chester 711 groups teamed up for the very first time to perform the highly successful ‘The Gyntish Self’ – an adaptation of Peer Gynt by Henrik Ibsen.

Youth theatre manager Hollie Wimpenny said: “It has been an exciting term for us, while bringing two groups together for one performance has been a challenge, the young people have shown great commitment and creativity through the process, working brilliantly together.”

In the same week their Malpas Youth Theatre also performed a devised piece, The School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Hollie added: “Devising is at the core of what we do, it gives young people the chance to develop their imagination, where anything goes!”

Minerva Arts offers young people the opportunity to learn and explore different styles of performance, specialising in contemporary theatre.

They focus on building creativity, confidence and creating a safe space for young people to flourish.

Minerva Youth Theatre have just started their summer term and is open to new members, with the first session being a free taster.

The new term is shaping up to be an exciting one with plans for the groups to perform at Nantwich Drama Festival and Malpas Village Fair.

There are also plans for the groups to go to The Crocky Trail and the end of the term will be marked by a Summer Spectacular, a sharing event with a difference taking place in Grosvenor Park.

Chester Seniors (11 and above) meet every Wednesday in term time, between 7pm and 9pm at the University of Chester Kingsway Campus.

Chester 711 (for seven-11-year olds) meet every Saturday in term time, between 10am and noon at the Unity Centre in Cuppin Street.

There is also a group in Malpas for eight to 13-year-olds which meets every Thursday in term time, from 6pm to 8pm at the Malpas Young Person’s Centre.

More information can be found on the website www.minervaarts.com or by contacting youththeatre@minervaarts.com.