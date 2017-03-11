Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Little Theatre is delighted to welcome back White Cobra Productions with their latest production Dizzyboo by Brian Wright which can be seen at the city venue on Saturday, March 25 at 7.30pm.

Kate Billingham, one of the founders of White Cobra, said: “It’s a story of love and marriage, homes and gardens, them and us, here and there plus some fun songs and a body!

“Add in a few plumbing anecdotes, a country and western soundtrack and the chance of migrating dotterels thrown in for good measure, and it all adds up to a thought-provoking and rib- tickling entertainment.

“So join the residents of Saxons Mead where housing developments, refugees, and a body threaten to interrupt the ongoing series of barbecues and residents association meetings as Dizzyboo is revealed in Chester .”

Sony award-winning and BAFTA-nominated writer Brian Wright came up with the idea of the play which, while dealing with some serious issues, is full of wit and broad comedy, allowing us to laugh at human frailties, aspirations and pretentions.

The play, written especially for the cast, sees six actors double up to play the 12 characters in this contemporary comedy/drama which examines life in Britain in 2017.

The White Cobra company was seen last October at the Chester Little Theatre with their popular Shakespeare Revue.

Tickets for the new show are £10 with £9 concessions and can be booked online at www.chestertheatreclub.co.uk or telephone TicketSource on 0333 666 3366 (booking charges apply). Tickets also available on the door.

Chester Little Theatre is in Gloucester Street in Newtown .