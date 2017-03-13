Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As the Irish community around the world prepares to celebrate St Patrick’s Day, final rehearsals are under way at a Chester theatre for the staging of a dark comedy which will bring the hopes, dreams and daily challenges faced by a young man from a small community in Ireland to life on stage.

The play The Cripple of Inishmaan will run at Chester Little Theatre in Newtown, Chester from Saturday, March 11-Saturday, March 18 at 7.30pm.

Set on the small Aran Islands community of Inishmaan off Galway Bay on the Western Coast of Ireland in 1934, the play by Martin McDonagh tells the story of the island’s inhabitants and their excitement at the arrival of a Hollywood film crew in neighbouring Inishmore to make a documentary about life on the islands.

Among the islanders is Billy Claven a physically handicapped young man (played by Ally Goodman) who, in the care of his overbearing aunts and eager to escape the gossip, poverty and boredom of Inishmaan, vies for a part in the film.

(Photo: Eventphotographysc)

To everyone’s surprise, the orphan and outcast gets his chance or so some believe.

As Billy sets off for Hollywood, will his life out there be all he hoped it would be?

The play’s director Hilary Egan said: “The play is a dark comedy but full of heartwarming hilarious moments and typical Irish charm set against the background of the daily grind on a remote island and the hope of a better life just around the corner.”

Full details of The Cripple of Inishmaan and all other upcoming plays and events at Chester Little Theatre can be found at www.chestertheatreclub.co.uk where tickets can also be booked online (booking fees apply).

Alternatively contact TicketSource on 0333 666 3366 (usual booking charges apply.)