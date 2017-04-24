Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A sarcastic and cynical university professor lies at the heart of the classic play which forms the May production at Chester Little Theatre .

Butley by Simon Gray, follows a university professor over the course of a disastrous day as he receives bad news from his wife, a fellow professor and his protégé and close companion, to name a few.

Despite the fact his life is crumbling around him, Butley remains his typical sarcastic and cynical self throughout, resulting in a funny piece of theatre.

Harold Pinter directed the play’s West End debut in 1971 and later the film version, with Alan Bates in the title role each time. The play and Bates went on to win the 1971 Evening Standard Award for Best Play and Best Actor.

Chester Little Theatre is always delighted to welcome new talent on stage and backstage and there will be no shortage of this in Butley.

Director Pippa Redmayne is making her directorial debut at the Little Theatre, having previously directed Dancing at Lughnasa at the Forum Studio Theatre.

Pippa is experienced in all areas of theatre, having trained in stage management and technical theatre at Mountview Theatre School and acted in various productions, including Chester Little Theatre’s recent production of Outside Edge, where she played the no-nonsense Maggie.

Glenn Jenkinson and Daryl Rowlands will tread the boards for the first time at the Little Theatre, playing Reg and Miss Heasman respectively.

Glenn’s background is in musical theatre. He last performed in Hello Dolly with Hawick Amateur Operatic Society and is really looking forward to doing some straight acting in Butley.

As well as some new faces, audiences will recognise some familiar ones, including Mike Deakin (in the title role), Ryan Rothwell and Fiona Wheatcroft, who all starred in last season’s acclaimed production of Passion Play and Vanda Hargen, who recently appeared in the witty Number One.

Butley runs from May 6-13 (not including May 7). Tickets are £9.50 and £7.50 for concessions (available on the first Saturday, Monday and Tuesday) can be purchased from www.chestertheatreclub.co.uk or TicketSource on 0333 666 3366 (booking charges apply).