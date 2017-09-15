Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Little Theatre’s September production is widely regarded as part of the canon of British theatre.

Look Back in Anger by John Osborne centres on the life of Jimmy Porter and, in particular, Jimmy’s failing relationship with his wife Alison.

Jimmy is an “angry young man”, dissatisfied with his life and taking it out on anyone unlucky enough to cross his path, including not only Alison but also amiable neighbour Cliff and Alison’s childhood friend Helena.

Osborne’s play is semi-autobiographical. He famously wrote it as a young man (much of it, allegedly, sitting in a deck chair on Morecambe pier), at a time when his own marriage was falling apart.

The play received critical acclaim when it opened in London in 1956, with Alan Bates in the role of Jimmy. It transferred to both the West End and Broadway and even won Osborne the Evening Standard Drama Award for Most Promising Playwright.

Look Back in Anger was arguably so well received and has proved so enduring because it portrays ‘real life’ addressing a range of themes including class, politics and the press, which echo for a modern audience today, as much as they did to audiences 60 years ago.

Richard Burton and Claire Bloom starred in the first film adaptation of Look Back in Anger in 1959, with Dame Judi Dench directing a later version starring the then real-life couple Kenneth Branagh and Emma Thompson as Jimmy and Alison.

Look Back in Anger runs from September 16-23 (not including September 17). Tickets are £9.50 and £7.50 for concessions (available on the first Saturday, Monday and Tuesday) can be purchased from www.chestertheatreclub.co.uk or TicketSource on 0333 666 3366 (booking charges apply).