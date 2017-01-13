Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Final rehearsals are underway in Newtown for Chester Theatre Club ’s first play of the year.

Theft by Eric Chapell, best known for the smash hit TV comedy classic Rising Damp, will be performed at at Chester Little Theatre.

Director John Turner said: “Theft is a tongue-in-cheek delight with some stinging one-liners plus some sharp comment on marriage, money and crime for good measure.

“The play was first produced in 1995 with George Cole as the central character, Spriggs, a somewhat inept burglar who falls asleep whilst trying to crack the combination of a safe in the remote country home of John And Barbara who are out celebrating their wedding anniversary with friends Trevor and Jenny. Spriggs wakes up in the house to find the rest of his gang having scarpered and the two couples are returning home after their evening out. Spriggs then has to use all his cunning to get out of a very sticky situation.”

Taking the role of Trevor is Peter Griffin.

Peter, a musician, was a member of the band Ash Before Oak, best known for the hit single A Girl Like You and he has toured internationally with the group, taking the band’s music to Canada and Italy.

Peter recently took up teaching full time and is currently lead practitioner of English at a school in St Helens.

He said: “Acting is a new avenue I want to explore.

“I enjoyed my first production with the group when I did Outside Edge in September and now with Theft, I have an opportunity to see what else I can bring to the stage with a more significant role alongside a tremendous cast.”

The play runs at the theatre from January 14 - 21 2017.

Further details about Chester Theatre Club can be found at www.chestertheatre.co.uk where tickets can be booked online.

Alternatively contact TicketSource on 0333 6663366 (usual booking charges apply).