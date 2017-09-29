Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester Little Theatre is taking on the challenge of mounting one of Alan Ayckbourn’s funniest and most surprising plays, Improbable Fiction, and they are looking for actors to take part in it.

Performance dates are Saturday, Jaunary 13 to Saturday, January 20 2018.

A reading of the play will be held at the Little Theatre on Tuesday, October 3, with open auditions on Thursday, October 5 at 7.30pm.

First performed in 2005 at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough, Ayckbourn’s home town, the play starts as an amusing and perceptive observation of a creative writing group discussing their success or otherwise in their different genres, but by the end of Act I, it explodes into something quite other.

Director Jane Barth said: “This is certainly a challenge, a truly ensemble play requiring energy and commitment from everyone involved.

“Act II particularly demands sharp timing. It’s set in different periods, with different accents and costumes, so entrances and exits will need to be precisely on cue.

“Arnold, the host of the writing group, is always Arnold, though he is treated as various characters.

“Then, with six people playing 26 roles - all believable characters - the word to think of for the actors in this play is versatile.

“We are also looking for reliable back stage support - the stage management and technical crew will have a challenging but exciting job to do!

“Coming soon after Christmas, it’s definitely in the pantomime season and although it’s not a pantomime but a sophisticated play which keeps the audience on their toes, the effects should be as stimulating as a panto: an exciting production which will give a rewarding challenge to the company, and a very entertaining evening to our audiences.”

If you would like to know more about Chester Little Theatre and the roles on offer, go to the home page of www.chestertheatreclub.co.uk or info@chestertheatreclub.co.uk