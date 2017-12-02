Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chester’s Little Theatre is bringing a touch of Asian culture to the area with their production of Tales of Moonlight and Rain.

The play - created and directed by Jenny and Paul Shryane - weaves together eight ‘uncanny’ tales from Japanese literature both past and present.

To help bring these stories to life the Little Theatre’s Youth Theatre are reviving the ancient Japanese art of “kamishibai” and at the centre of their exciting performance the group have had a replica of an actual kamishibai - a toy theatre - built by Kieran Shryane who works as a designer and scenographer in professional theatre.

Kamishibai was an ancient form of Japanese street theatre that became popular during the Depression of the 1930s, the war years and their immediate aftermath.

The Youth Theatre have also collaborated with local artist Helen Docksey who has created a series of striking images to be used in the performance.

Performances of Tales of Moonlight and Rain are on Thursday, December 7 and Friday, December 8 in the Little Theatre at 7.30pm (tickets via www.chestertheatreclub.co.uk) and on Saturday, December 9 at The Uniting Church in Garden Lane at 7pm (donations on the door).